Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Brandywine Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Brandywine Realty Trust.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $120.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

BDN stock opened at $13.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.51, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.74 and its 200 day moving average is $13.83. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $10.63 and a 12-month high of $15.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 475.03%.

In other news, Director Michael Joyce sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $105,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tom Wirth sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $68,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDN. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 624.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,900,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500,108 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 17.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 216,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after buying an additional 31,655 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $231,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $3,242,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $652,000.

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

