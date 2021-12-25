Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $852.36 Million

Equities analysts expect Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) to report sales of $852.36 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cimpress’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $845.52 million and the highest is $859.20 million. Cimpress posted sales of $786.15 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full year sales of $2.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cimpress.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $657.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.32 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPR traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,367. Cimpress has a 1-year low of $65.35 and a 1-year high of $128.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.51.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Cimpress by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 12,330 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cimpress by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 361,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,161,000 after purchasing an additional 17,259 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 243.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 20,659 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment includes the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

