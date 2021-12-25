Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) to Post $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) will announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.34. Easterly Government Properties posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.31. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Easterly Government Properties.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 1.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.

DEA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup started coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $120,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

DEA stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.52. The stock had a trading volume of 611,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,129. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 75.07 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.55. Easterly Government Properties has a 52-week low of $19.64 and a 52-week high of $23.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 353.35%.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

