Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) to Post $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) will report $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Edap Tms’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is $0.03. Edap Tms posted earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edap Tms will report full-year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Edap Tms.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Edap Tms had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 0.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EDAP shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Edap Tms from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Edap Tms from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Shares of EDAP stock opened at $5.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day moving average of $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.77. Edap Tms has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $10.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Edap Tms in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Edap Tms by 12.9% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 91,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Edap Tms in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Saturna Capital CORP lifted its stake in Edap Tms by 54.3% in the second quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 32,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Edap Tms by 41.2% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.68% of the company’s stock.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

