Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $807.29 Million

Analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) will announce sales of $807.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $799.47 million and the highest is $815.10 million. Euronet Worldwide posted sales of $706.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full year sales of $2.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Euronet Worldwide.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.24. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $816.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.03 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EEFT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.67.

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,422. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.61. Euronet Worldwide has a one year low of $101.18 and a one year high of $167.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.27 and a beta of 1.54.

In other news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $107.95 per share, with a total value of $107,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 1,794.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,000. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

