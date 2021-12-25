Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.13 Million

Wall Street analysts expect IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) to report $10.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $15.00 million. IDEAYA Biosciences posted sales of $10.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will report full year sales of $33.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.98 million to $39.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $39.69 million, with estimates ranging from $28.00 million to $50.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover IDEAYA Biosciences.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 103.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.56.

Shares of IDYA traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.37. 254,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,676. IDEAYA Biosciences has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $899.67 million, a PE ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.04.

In related news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $39,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,266,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,559,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,011,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,766,000 after buying an additional 409,243 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,636,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,360,000 after buying an additional 130,727 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,309,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,496,000 after acquiring an additional 409,712 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 403.7% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,151,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,364,000 after acquiring an additional 923,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

