Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $107.27 Million

Equities analysts predict that The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) will announce sales of $107.27 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Pennant Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $113.44 million and the lowest is $101.10 million. The Pennant Group reported sales of $107.97 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Pennant Group will report full-year sales of $435.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $429.00 million to $441.37 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $473.85 million, with estimates ranging from $470.00 million to $477.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Pennant Group.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $111.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.06 million. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 12.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist decreased their target price on The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on The Pennant Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Pennant Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNTG opened at $21.90 on Wednesday. The Pennant Group has a twelve month low of $17.52 and a twelve month high of $69.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.68 and its 200 day moving average is $29.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $623.65 million, a PE ratio of 75.52 and a beta of 2.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 839,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,335,000 after acquiring an additional 58,317 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 521,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,334,000 after purchasing an additional 8,660 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 15,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 6,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 100,614.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

