Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) to Announce $1.80 EPS

Equities analysts expect Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) to post earnings of $1.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Zumiez’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.79. Zumiez posted earnings per share of $1.68 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Zumiez will report full-year earnings of $4.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $5.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Zumiez.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $289.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.82 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZUMZ. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Zumiez from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Zumiez in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.80.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 40,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $2,230,173.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZUMZ. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Zumiez in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Zumiez in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zumiez in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Zumiez by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,226 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zumiez in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZUMZ traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.90. The stock had a trading volume of 300,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,007. Zumiez has a 52 week low of $35.57 and a 52 week high of $55.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.65 and a 200 day moving average of $44.40. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.69.

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

