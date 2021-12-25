Zacks: Brokerages Expect Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $80.25 Million

Equities analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) will post sales of $80.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.50 million and the highest is $159.00 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics reported sales of $1.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5,250%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report full year sales of $85.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.20 million to $163.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $24.60 million, with estimates ranging from $7.00 million to $42.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.31% and a negative net margin of 2,499.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ADAP shares. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.96.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $1,341,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 19.7% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 36,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. ACT Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $465,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 127.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 17,884 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $55,000. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADAP stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.11. 914,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186,458. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.37 and a 12-month high of $7.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.51.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

