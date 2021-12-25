Zacks: Brokerages Expect Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $80.25 Million

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2021

Equities analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) will post sales of $80.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.50 million and the highest is $159.00 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics reported sales of $1.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5,250%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report full year sales of $85.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.20 million to $163.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $24.60 million, with estimates ranging from $7.00 million to $42.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.31% and a negative net margin of 2,499.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ADAP shares. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.96.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $1,341,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 19.7% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 36,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. ACT Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $465,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 127.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 17,884 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $55,000. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADAP stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.11. 914,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186,458. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.37 and a 12-month high of $7.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.51.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.