Zacks: Brokerages Expect MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) to Announce $0.65 EPS

Equities analysts expect MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) to post $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MGM Growth Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.66. MGM Growth Properties posted earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MGM Growth Properties.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 3.72%.

MGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Macquarie cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

NYSE:MGP traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.71. 671,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,093,128. The company has a quick ratio of 9.19, a current ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. MGM Growth Properties has a 1 year low of $29.92 and a 1 year high of $43.19. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is currently 154.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 150.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 940,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,032,000 after buying an additional 564,633 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 134.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 16,380 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the third quarter worth $339,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 30.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 237,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,104,000 after buying an additional 55,300 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

See Also: Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MGM Growth Properties (MGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.