Zacks: Brokerages Expect Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) will announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Telos’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. Telos posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Telos will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.19. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.54. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Telos.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Telos had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.80%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TLS shares. Wedbush downgraded shares of Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Telos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Telos from $47.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Telos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

In other news, COO Edward L. Williams sold 29,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $845,277.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jefferson V. Wright sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $392,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,711 shares of company stock valued at $1,981,518. 21.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Telos in the second quarter worth $34,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Telos during the third quarter worth $52,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Telos during the second quarter worth $66,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Telos by 68.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Telos by 119.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. 50.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TLS traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.17. The stock had a trading volume of 381,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,207. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.27 and its 200-day moving average is $27.12. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.71. Telos has a 52 week low of $14.43 and a 52 week high of $41.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

