Zacks: Brokerages Expect Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.78 Billion

Brokerages predict that Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) will announce $28.78 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $29.40 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $28.16 billion. Valero Energy posted sales of $16.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 73.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full-year sales of $107.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $106.24 billion to $107.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $115.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $114.01 billion to $118.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Valero Energy.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $29.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.55 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.16) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VLO shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Argus boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.71.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $2,202,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,111,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,600,351,000 after buying an additional 314,695 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,668,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,941,168,000 after buying an additional 2,035,454 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,316,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,210,961,000 after buying an additional 669,078 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,246,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $510,016,000 after buying an additional 201,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,299,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $444,565,000 after buying an additional 1,055,201 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VLO stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.73. 3,643,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,914,416. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of -65.81, a PEG ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 2.11. Valero Energy has a twelve month low of $54.53 and a twelve month high of $84.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is -359.63%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

