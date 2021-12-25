Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) to Hold

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Duckhorn Portfolio is the premier producer of wines principally in North America. The company’s portfolio includes Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Paraduxx, Goldeneye, Migration, Canvasback, Calera and Kosta Browne. The Duckhorn Portfolio is based in Saint Helena, United States. “

NAPA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of NAPA stock opened at $22.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.40. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 12 month low of $16.16 and a 12 month high of $25.25.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Carol Reber sold 14,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $347,672.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 11,497,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $225,686,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,163,468 shares of company stock worth $238,883,627 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter worth $136,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the second quarter worth $384,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 63.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 4,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio during the second quarter valued at about $382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.72% of the company’s stock.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

