Zacks Investment Research Lowers Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hub Group, Inc. is a transportation management company that provides multi-modal solutions throughout North America, including intermodal, truck brokerage, dedicated and logistics services. The company is one of the largest over-the-road brokers in North America. The Company arranges for the movement of its customers’ freight in containers and trailers over long distances. Hub Group operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. As a publicly traded company, Hub Group delivers innovative, customer-focused solutions and industry leading service to help customers better control supply chains and their costs. It operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.92.

Hub Group stock opened at $80.65 on Tuesday. Hub Group has a fifty-two week low of $52.35 and a fifty-two week high of $86.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUBG. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Hub Group by 406.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,316,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,748 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 48,125.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 636,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,765,000 after buying an additional 635,256 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 188.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 711,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,914,000 after buying an additional 464,796 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 216.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 643,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,451,000 after buying an additional 439,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 74.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 570,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,621,000 after buying an additional 242,762 shares during the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

