Zacks Investment Research Lowers Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spark Networks is a leading provider of online personals in the United States and internationally. Our comprehensive, user-friendly websites offer convenient and safe places for likeminded singles to connect. Many of these connections lead to long term relationships and quite often marriage. “

LOV opened at $3.07 on Wednesday. Spark Networks has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spark Networks will post -8.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Osmium Partners, Llc acquired 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Colleen B. Brown acquired 12,810 shares of Spark Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.37 per share, for a total transaction of $43,169.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 1,757,325 shares of company stock worth $4,534,368. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Spark Networks by 329.0% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 606,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 465,000 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Spark Networks in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Spark Networks in the third quarter valued at $296,000. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in Spark Networks by 5.5% in the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,556,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after buying an additional 81,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Spark Networks in the second quarter valued at $643,000.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the operation of online dating sites and applications. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of the firm’s operations in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes all other operations except for the United States and Canada.

