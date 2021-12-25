Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Archaea Energy LLC is involved in developing renewable natural gas from high-carbon emission processes and industries by capturing recurring emissions from food waste, wastewater, agricultural waste and landfill gas. It operates and manages RNG projects throughout the entire energy life cycle and offers off-take partners. Archaea Energy LLC, formerly known as Rice Acquisition Corp., is based in CARNEGIE, Pa. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Archaea Energy in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Archaea Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Johnson Rice began coverage on Archaea Energy in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

Shares of LFG opened at $18.03 on Friday. Archaea Energy has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $22.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.06.

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $11.99 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Archaea Energy will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Renewable Energy Systems Aria sold 656,300 shares of Archaea Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $11,780,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archaea Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Archaea Energy during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Archaea Energy during the third quarter worth about $374,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Archaea Energy during the third quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Archaea Energy during the third quarter worth about $189,000.

About Archaea Energy

Archaea Energy LLC is involved in developing renewable natural gas from high-carbon emission processes and industries by capturing recurring emissions from food waste, wastewater, agricultural waste and landfill gas. It operates and manages RNG projects throughout the entire energy life cycle and offers off-take partners.

