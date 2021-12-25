Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) to Buy

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $33.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.40% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Frontier Communications Parent Inc. offers services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks including video, high-speed internet, advanced voice and Frontier Secure(R) digital protection solutions. Frontier Business(TM) offers communications solutions to small, medium and enterprise businesses. Frontier Communications Parent Inc. is based in NORWALK, Conn. “

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FYBR. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.71.

NASDAQ:FYBR opened at $29.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.90 and a 200-day moving average of $29.79. Frontier Communications Parent has a one year low of $23.24 and a one year high of $35.15.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Frontier Communications Parent news, Chairman John G. Stratton bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.09 per share, for a total transaction of $145,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FYBR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the third quarter worth $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter worth about $35,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter worth about $109,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Frontier Communications Parent (FYBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.