Zacks Investment Research Upgrades LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LENSAR Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company. It focuses on designing, developing and marketing an advanced femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. LENSAR Inc. is based in Orlando, Florida. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on LENSAR in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink restated an outperform rating on shares of LENSAR in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

LENSAR stock opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. LENSAR has a 12-month low of $5.82 and a 12-month high of $9.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.72. The stock has a market cap of $65.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of -0.51.

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $8.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.67 million. LENSAR had a negative net margin of 71.47% and a negative return on equity of 36.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. Research analysts forecast that LENSAR will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in LENSAR in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in LENSAR in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in LENSAR in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in LENSAR in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LENSAR in the third quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

