Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Romeo Power Inc. is an energy technology company focused on designing and manufacturing lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles. Romeo Power Inc., formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corp, is based in LOS ANGELES, CA. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RMO. Cowen downgraded Romeo Power from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Romeo Power from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.59.

Shares of NYSE RMO opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. Romeo Power has a 1-year low of $3.29 and a 1-year high of $38.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.28 and a 200-day moving average of $5.67. The company has a market capitalization of $559.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.57 and a beta of 0.75.

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). Romeo Power had a negative return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 196.25%. The company had revenue of $5.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Romeo Power will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Romeo Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Romeo Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Romeo Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Romeo Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Romeo Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 33.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Romeo Power

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

