Zeusshield 1-Day Volume Tops $2,634.00 (ZSC)

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. During the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar. One Zeusshield coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Zeusshield has a market capitalization of $266,857.56 and $2,634.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005095 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00043102 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00007430 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Zeusshield Profile

Zeusshield is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

Zeusshield Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeusshield should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeusshield using one of the exchanges listed above.

