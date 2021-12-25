Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) will report earnings of $2.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ziff Davis’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.09. Ziff Davis posted earnings of $3.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ziff Davis will report full year earnings of $9.01 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.31 to $8.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ziff Davis.

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ziff Davis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ziff Davis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.29.

In other news, Director Teresa A. Harris bought 460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $108.20 per share, with a total value of $49,772.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ziff Davis by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Ziff Davis by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 17,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ziff Davis by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Ziff Davis by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 2,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ziff Davis by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZD stock traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $110.97. 163,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.15. Ziff Davis has a 12 month low of $93.78 and a 12 month high of $147.35. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.

Read More: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ziff Davis (ZD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.