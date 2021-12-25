ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $75.43 Million

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. ZIMBOCASH has a total market cap of $75.43 million and $60,468.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZIMBOCASH coin can now be purchased for $0.0474 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00055366 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,037.98 or 0.07920178 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,041.23 or 1.00113361 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00054909 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.53 or 0.00071657 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008074 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About ZIMBOCASH

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,590,616,010 coins. The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash . ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZIMBOCASH

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZIMBOCASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZIMBOCASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

