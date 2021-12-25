ZooKeeper 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $181,390.00 (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 25th. ZooKeeper has a total market cap of $11.13 million and approximately $181,390.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZooKeeper coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000251 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ZooKeeper has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00056108 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,026.21 or 0.07984871 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00008987 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50,428.08 or 1.00010120 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.71 or 0.00072798 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00053222 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ZooKeeper Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 87,820,441 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

Buying and Selling ZooKeeper

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZooKeeper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZooKeeper using one of the exchanges listed above.

