Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and nineteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $366.19.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Zscaler from $315.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Zscaler from $295.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Zscaler from $206.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Truist lifted their price target on Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $323.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 940,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,142. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $324.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.53. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $157.03 and a 12 month high of $376.11. The company has a market capitalization of $45.25 billion, a PE ratio of -148.85 and a beta of 0.91.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 39.13% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%. The firm had revenue of $230.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.68, for a total transaction of $2,688,892.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $1,419,047.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,267 shares of company stock valued at $40,583,902. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2.5% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 0.3% in the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 16,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the third quarter valued at $8,391,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the third quarter valued at $1,031,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.