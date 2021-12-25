Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company.

ZURVY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Oddo Bhf raised Zurich Insurance Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zurich Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of Zurich Insurance Group stock opened at $43.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.17. Zurich Insurance Group has a one year low of $38.43 and a one year high of $45.33.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis.

