-$0.10 EPS Expected for Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) will report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Salarius Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Salarius Pharmaceuticals also posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Salarius Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.31). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Salarius Pharmaceuticals.

Get Salarius Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Salarius Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 187.50% and a negative return on equity of 27.16%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of SLRX stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,056,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,004. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.89. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $3.50. The firm has a market cap of $23.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Salarius Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 8,273 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 65,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 13,374 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 502.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 85,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 71,260 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Salarius Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology company. The firm focuses on the development of Salarius’ clinical pipeline, which targets rare, orphan cancers and cancers with a high unmet need. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Salarius Pharmaceuticals (SLRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Salarius Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salarius Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.