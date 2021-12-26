-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) will report earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.23). AVEO Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.44) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 63.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($1.52). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 225.54% and a negative return on equity of 105.47%. The business had revenue of $15.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS.

Separately, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. 47.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVEO stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $5.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.77. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.87 and a fifty-two week high of $18.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.13.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AVEO Pharmaceuticals (AVEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO)

Receive News & Ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.