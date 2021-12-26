-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) will report earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.23). AVEO Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.44) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 63.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($1.52). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 225.54% and a negative return on equity of 105.47%. The business had revenue of $15.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS.

Separately, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. 47.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVEO stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $5.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.77. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.87 and a fifty-two week high of $18.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.13.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E.

