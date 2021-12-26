-$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) will announce ($0.26) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for AtriCure’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.39). AtriCure posted earnings of ($0.42) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AtriCure will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.73). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow AtriCure.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $2.39. The company had revenue of $70.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.95 million. AtriCure had a net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ATRC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of AtriCure from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.11.

ATRC stock traded up $1.91 on Tuesday, hitting $73.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,362. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.30. AtriCure has a 1 year low of $52.54 and a 1 year high of $89.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In other AtriCure news, Director Mark A. Collar sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $323,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tonya Austin sold 665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total transaction of $47,747.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,529 shares of company stock worth $915,630 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,544 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,850 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,808 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,859 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

