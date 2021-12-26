-$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) to post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.44). Kala Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.55) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.90) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($1.85). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($1.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,085.43% and a negative return on equity of 141.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS.

KALA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kala Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.58.

Shares of NASDAQ KALA opened at $1.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.20. The company has a market cap of $89.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.32. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $9.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.08.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 27,598 shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total transaction of $49,676.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 49,591 shares of company stock valued at $89,264 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,719,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,712,000 after buying an additional 402,065 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,204,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,680,000 after buying an additional 108,620 shares during the period. Caxton Corp increased its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the third quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 1,727,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after buying an additional 22,902 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 933,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 179,944 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 822,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after buying an additional 122,548 shares during the period. 49.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.

