$0.63 EPS Expected for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.91. Madison Square Garden Sports posted earnings per share of ($1.68) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 137.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will report full year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $2.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Madison Square Garden Sports.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.44. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.18) EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSGS. Morgan Stanley cut Madison Square Garden Sports from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,716,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,191,000 after purchasing an additional 45,132 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 637,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,549,000 after buying an additional 6,986 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 411,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,958,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 484.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 407,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,829,000 after acquiring an additional 338,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,739,000 after acquiring an additional 184,430 shares in the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MSGS traded up $5.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $174.08. The stock had a trading volume of 124,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,221. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.43 and a 200-day moving average of $176.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,582.40 and a beta of 0.93. Madison Square Garden Sports has a fifty-two week low of $152.42 and a fifty-two week high of $207.09.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

