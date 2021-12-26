$0.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) will report earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.60. Magnolia Oil & Gas reported earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 406.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will report full-year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $2.69. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $283.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.35 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MGY shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.79.

Shares of NYSE:MGY opened at $18.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 2.49. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $7.04 and a 52-week high of $22.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.96 and a 200-day moving average of $17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

In related news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $122,850,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $92,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGY. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 145,644 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 177,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 25,700 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $429,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 212,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after buying an additional 14,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

