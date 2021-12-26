$0.96 EPS Expected for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) will announce earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Simpson Manufacturing’s earnings. Simpson Manufacturing reported earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing will report full year earnings of $5.47 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.34 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Simpson Manufacturing.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $396.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.72 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 15.62%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SSD shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NYSE:SSD traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.01. The company had a trading volume of 161,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,929. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.18. Simpson Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $91.25 and a 52-week high of $134.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

In other news, insider Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total value of $159,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.91, for a total transaction of $1,813,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,300 shares of company stock worth $3,139,872. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 75.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 146.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

