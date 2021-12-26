10,600 Shares in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Purchased by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,813,000. American Tower makes up 1.1% of Herold Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in American Tower by 1.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,108,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 160.4% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth approximately $13,719,000. Israel Discount Bank of New York acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth approximately $1,065,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,665,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMT stock traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $278.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,016,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,904. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $303.72. The stock has a market cap of $126.94 billion, a PE ratio of 50.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.56.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. American Tower’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.27%.

In related news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.14.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

