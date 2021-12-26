$112.66 Million in Sales Expected for Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) will announce sales of $112.66 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Computer Task Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $113.00 million and the lowest is $112.31 million. Computer Task Group posted sales of $101.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Computer Task Group will report full year sales of $392.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $392.20 million to $392.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $397.05 million, with estimates ranging from $392.09 million to $402.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Computer Task Group.

Get Computer Task Group alerts:

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $90.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Computer Task Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of CTG opened at $9.20 on Friday. Computer Task Group has a 12 month low of $6.04 and a 12 month high of $11.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Computer Task Group in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Computer Task Group by 16.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Computer Task Group by 21.6% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 165,661 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 29,383 shares during the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Computer Task Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 30,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 539,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 15,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

Featured Story: News Sentiment

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Computer Task Group (CTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Task Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Task Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.