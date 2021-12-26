120,596 Shares in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Purchased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 120,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,413,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Moderna by 1.1% in the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Moderna by 4.7% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 5.8% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 3.2% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $249.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.34. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $497.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $289.69 and a 200 day moving average of $319.47.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.44, for a total transaction of $3,540,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.26, for a total transaction of $1,321,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 465,250 shares of company stock worth $142,645,095 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

