$152.83 Million in Sales Expected for Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) will report sales of $152.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Viad’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $167.06 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $138.60 million. Viad reported sales of $27.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 447.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Viad will report full year sales of $476.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $462.40 million to $490.83 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $972.66 million to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Viad.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($1.17). The firm had revenue of $233.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.27 million. Viad had a negative net margin of 34.29% and a negative return on equity of 77.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.81) EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VVI. TheStreet upgraded Viad from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Viad by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,440,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,806,000 after acquiring an additional 7,107 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Viad by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,814,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,419,000 after acquiring an additional 58,972 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Viad by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 82,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after acquiring an additional 25,035 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Viad during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Blue Grotto Capital LLC lifted its stake in Viad by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 522,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,056,000 after acquiring an additional 113,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Viad stock traded up $0.73 on Thursday, reaching $42.47. 179,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,048. The company has a market capitalization of $871.91 million, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.91. Viad has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $52.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

