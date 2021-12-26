15,842 Shares in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Acquired by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 15,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 25.0% during the second quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in 360 DigiTech by 19.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 5,424 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in 360 DigiTech by 108.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,298,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,328,000 after buying an additional 676,754 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in 360 DigiTech during the second quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in 360 DigiTech by 22.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 20,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.85% of the company’s stock.

QFIN stock opened at $21.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.55. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.34 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. 360 DigiTech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.78%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QFIN. CLSA boosted their price objective on 360 DigiTech from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on 360 DigiTech from $24.99 to $35.15 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.03.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

