$16.29 Billion in Sales Expected for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) This Quarter

Analysts expect MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to announce $16.29 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MetLife’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.54 billion and the highest is $17.05 billion. MetLife reported sales of $20.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that MetLife will report full year sales of $66.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $65.57 billion to $67.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $65.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $62.96 billion to $69.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MetLife.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MET shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

Shares of MET traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.78. 3,307,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,984,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.42. MetLife has a 52-week low of $45.72 and a 52-week high of $67.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.63%.

In other MetLife news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $2,596,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 79,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,914,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth $2,349,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

See Also: Current Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MetLife (MET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.