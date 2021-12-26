$2.76 Million in Sales Expected for Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) will report sales of $2.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.59 million to $3.10 million. Evofem Biosciences posted sales of $170,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,523.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full year sales of $7.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.70 million to $7.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $30.71 million, with estimates ranging from $14.84 million to $40.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Evofem Biosciences.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.18). Evofem Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 1,593.89% and a negative net margin of 4,011.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EVFM. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Evofem Biosciences from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered Evofem Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

In other news, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier purchased 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.38 per share, with a total value of $51,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 200,594 shares of company stock valued at $76,070 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVFM. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 441.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 37,855 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Evofem Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Evofem Biosciences by 148.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 53,707 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Evofem Biosciences by 145.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 91,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 54,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Evofem Biosciences by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 104,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 23,603 shares during the last quarter. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EVFM traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,760,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,129,159. Evofem Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $5.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.76. The firm has a market cap of $74.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of -0.16.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes innovative products to unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health. Its product includes Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) a hormone-free vaginal gel and EVO100 an investigational drug, which is used for urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

Read More: Current Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evofem Biosciences (EVFM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM)

Receive News & Ratings for Evofem Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evofem Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.