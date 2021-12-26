$2.76 Million in Sales Expected for Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) will report sales of $2.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.59 million to $3.10 million. Evofem Biosciences posted sales of $170,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,523.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full year sales of $7.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.70 million to $7.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $30.71 million, with estimates ranging from $14.84 million to $40.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Evofem Biosciences.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.18). Evofem Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 1,593.89% and a negative net margin of 4,011.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EVFM. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Evofem Biosciences from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered Evofem Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

In other news, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier purchased 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.38 per share, with a total value of $51,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 200,594 shares of company stock valued at $76,070 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVFM. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 441.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 37,855 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Evofem Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Evofem Biosciences by 148.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 53,707 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Evofem Biosciences by 145.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 91,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 54,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Evofem Biosciences by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 104,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 23,603 shares during the last quarter. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EVFM traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,760,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,129,159. Evofem Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $5.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.76. The firm has a market cap of $74.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of -0.16.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes innovative products to unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health. Its product includes Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) a hormone-free vaginal gel and EVO100 an investigational drug, which is used for urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

