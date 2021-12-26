212 Shares in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Bought by Alphastar Capital Management LLC

Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 210.0% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTD opened at $1,626.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,524.72 and a 200 day moving average of $1,485.35. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,033.40 and a twelve month high of $1,631.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.96, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.28 by $0.44. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 369.24% and a net margin of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $951.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTD shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total value of $13,719,069.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 6,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,538.49, for a total value of $10,057,109.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,826 shares of company stock valued at $38,251,715 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

