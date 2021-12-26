2,295 Shares in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Purchased by First Pacific Advisors LP

First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,295 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TWOU. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in 2U by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 90,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 54,111 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in 2U by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,444 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in 2U by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 160,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,698,000 after purchasing an additional 10,993 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in 2U by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in 2U during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,035,000.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on 2U from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on 2U from $37.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on 2U from $54.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on 2U from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on 2U from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

NASDAQ TWOU opened at $21.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 0.92. 2U, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.66 and a 1-year high of $59.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.25.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $232.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.14 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that 2U, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 55,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $1,913,913.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis Maybank sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $103,243.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

