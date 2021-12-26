$240,000.00 in Sales Expected for Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) will report $240,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Vaxart’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $320,000.00 and the lowest is $200,000.00. Vaxart posted sales of $360,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vaxart will report full year sales of $990,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $820,000.00 to $1.13 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $23.31 million, with estimates ranging from $650,000.00 to $68.48 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vaxart.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 36.10% and a negative net margin of 5,414.56%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.12 million. The firm’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VXRT shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Vaxart in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vaxart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXRT traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.90. 3,271,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,118,378. Vaxart has a 1-year low of $4.86 and a 1-year high of $24.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.62. The firm has a market cap of $865.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 0.19.

In other news, SVP Margaret Echerd sold 3,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $28,816.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VXRT. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vaxart during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Vaxart by 1,171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vaxart by 447.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 7,511 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vaxart by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Vaxart during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. 27.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

