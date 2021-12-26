27,801 Shares in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Bought by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 27,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VECO. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the second quarter valued at $20,574,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 15.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,932,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,896,000 after purchasing an additional 402,362 shares during the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 175.4% in the second quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 621,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,940,000 after acquiring an additional 395,785 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $8,639,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 100.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 609,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,730,000 after acquiring an additional 306,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on VECO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

VECO opened at $26.86 on Friday. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $27.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.00 and a beta of 1.38.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $150.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 1,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $49,561.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Simone sold 6,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $174,693.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Profile

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

