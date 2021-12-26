$28.78 Million in Sales Expected for Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) will post $28.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Home Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $28.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $28.76 million. Home Bancorp posted sales of $29.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will report full year sales of $117.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $117.83 million to $117.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $119.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Home Bancorp.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.68. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 39.89%. The firm had revenue of $32.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.50 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ HBCP traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.85. 7,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,457. Home Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.60 and a 52-week high of $43.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.43 and a 200-day moving average of $38.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.84 million, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.59%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Home Bancorp by 140.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Bancorp by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Home Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Home Bancorp by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Home Bancorp by 222.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

