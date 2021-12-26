2,846 Shares in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Bought by US Asset Management LLC

US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 5.2% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 0.4% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 18,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 4.8% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 18.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG stock traded up $1.32 on Friday, reaching $167.06. The stock had a trading volume of 709,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,549. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.16. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.10 and a 12 month high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 39.66%.

PPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Evercore ISI raised PPG Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.97.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

