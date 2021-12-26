$29.85 Million in Sales Expected for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) to post sales of $29.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $27.03 million. Ballard Power Systems reported sales of $28.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full-year sales of $97.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $94.83 million to $100.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $125.07 million, with estimates ranging from $113.00 million to $153.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ballard Power Systems.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.21 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 88.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on BLDP shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Eight Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$18.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James set a $25.00 price objective on Ballard Power Systems and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the third quarter worth $1,203,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 34.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 46,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 11,779 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 18.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 63.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 172,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 67,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

BLDP traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,685,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,771,978. Ballard Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $42.28. The company has a current ratio of 20.92, a quick ratio of 20.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -45.25 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.88.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

