3,390 Shares in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB) Bought by Bfsg LLC

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2021

Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PWB. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 111.6% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $110,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 126.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PWB opened at $80.66 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $62.26 and a 1 year high of $82.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.52 and a 200-day moving average of $76.97.

