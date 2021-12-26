358 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Acquired by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $576,000. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 190,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,113,000 after purchasing an additional 6,284 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,323,000 after buying an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $254.32 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $198.89 and a twelve month high of $265.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $252.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.72.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

