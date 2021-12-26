$41.65 Million in Sales Expected for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY) will post $41.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $41.50 million to $41.96 million. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities posted sales of $33.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities will report full-year sales of $140.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $140.10 million to $140.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $189.57 million, with estimates ranging from $184.52 million to $198.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $31.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.12 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on NRDY shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TPG Pace Tech Opportunities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.14.

In other TPG Pace Tech Opportunities news, insider Christopher C. Swenson bought 5,000 shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $29,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Light Street Capital Managemen bought 451,113 shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $3,590,859.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 486,113 shares of company stock valued at $3,803,109 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 375.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,891,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,630 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,213,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 250.0% in the second quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,691,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,896,000.

Shares of NYSE NRDY traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.03. 1,104,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,681. The company has a market cap of $793.97 million and a PE ratio of -1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.96. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities has a 12 month low of $4.71 and a 12 month high of $13.49.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Company Profile

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

