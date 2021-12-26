4,800 Shares in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Acquired by Alphastar Capital Management LLC

Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Atmos Energy by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Atmos Energy by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,653,000 after purchasing an additional 26,703 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in Atmos Energy by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,610,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Atmos Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 199,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ATO shares. Barclays raised shares of Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Argus downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

NYSE:ATO opened at $102.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.47. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.59 and a fifty-two week high of $104.99.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $568.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.75 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 8.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

